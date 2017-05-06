Streets of Village of East Davenport bloom with art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- The fifth annual Village in Bloom festival took over the Village of East Davenport today.

The art festival celebrates local artists Isabel and John bloom.

The East Village was filled with art exhibits and a puppet show for kids.

There were also dance performances such as river dancing and family friendly concerts.

Each year the event takes on a different theme.

This year's theme was 'four-footed friends' that featured students artwork from around the area.

"There's a lot of creativity in everyone and being able to express it and being able to explore it and try something different is just very important," says Event Director Donna Young.