× Some may have a frosty start to their Sunday

While it’s been a warm Saturday, we’ll be very chilly by Sunday morning! With temperatures falling into the 30s under a clear sky, we could see some frost develop during the overnight hours. In fact, Jo Daviess and Carroll County will be under a Frost Advisory from 2 AM to 8 AM on Sunday morning.

Thankfully, any frost will be pretty short lived. Another good round of sunshine will quickly warm us into the upper 60s on Sunday.

However, we have the chance for a few showers and rumbles of thunder late Monday afternoon and evening. Despite the chance of rain, highs will still be in the upper 60s.

Tuesday is looking mostly dry, but a shower or two is possible with highs around 70. Widespread showers will return on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham