Republican Congressmen face angry crowds at town hall meetings, after health care vote

NASSAU COUNTY, New York– Two days after the House narrowly passed a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, House Republicans are returning to their home districts, where many people aren’t happy.

A Republican Representative from New York faced an angry crowd at a town hall meeting Saturday morning. A Republican from Idaho is being criticized after he told a woman at a town hall Friday that “nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care.” The health care bill now heads to the Senate. Debate there is expected to last a few weeks.

President Donald Trump is standing by the bill. In his weekly address, he said he’s confident the Senate will get it passed. “The House bill is a plan that will save Americans from this disaster, and replace it with more choices, and more freedom for American families. Most importantly, it will be great healthcare, and your premiums will come down, and your deductibles will come down.”

An analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation says the average deductible under the new plan would actually increase from $2,500 to $4,100.

Trump will take his first trip overseas as president later this month. His first stops include tours of Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Vatican City, where he’ll meet with Pope Francis. Trump will also make stops in Brussels and Sicily for NATO and G-7 meetings.