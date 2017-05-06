Local group runs for 24 hours straight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- A group of runners gathered at North Scott High School with one goal...to run for 24 hours.

For 36 years the Cornbelt Running Club has hosted the event.

More than 30 people walked, ran, and even yo-yoed around the high school track starting at 7 a.m sharp.

Race Director Karl Ungurean says it was a perfect sun shining day to be out on a run.

Last year during the run it was cold and rainy and not ideal condition for the 24 hour event.

The goal of the run is to push the limit of how much one can run in the span of a day.

"They try to do their own thing and see how much they can do, how much their body can last for 24 hours," says Ungurean.

Many will try to reach the goal of 100 miles also known as the magical mark.

Trophies will be awarded to those who've accomplished the most distance.