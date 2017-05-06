Freight House Farmers Market attracts hundreds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Summer is in the air especially now since the Freight House Farmers Market is back to business.

Hundreds gathered this weekend to check out a variety of homemade goods from local businesses and farmers.

Dozens of tents packed with items like garden plants, colorful necklaces, and freshly baked bread.

Fresh fruits and vegetables filled up Rick Mess's tables, a Farmer of Kurt's Green Acres, and people gathered around to browse for plants for their garden.

"There's a lot of people here and it's picking up. [The] aisles are getting full so yeah it's a good start," says Farmer Rick Mess.

Crowds of people browsed around hopping from one tent to the next checking out baked goods to treat themselves with.

"We've had great weather, we've had a great turnout, I think everyone is excited that it's not raining and that it's nice. Everybody's excited to get outside and enjoy the first day of the farmers market," says Tiphanie Cannon, owner of Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie.

The farmers market will be open every Wednesday and Weekend from now until October.

Hours are from 8am-1pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

And 10am- 2pm on Sunday.

