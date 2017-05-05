Watch: Soldier returns home, surprises kids at Bandits game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- A group of kids got the surprise of a lifetime when their soldier dad, who had been serving overseas, showed up at a River Bandits game.

The kids thought they were playing musical chairs during the game's eighth inning. But instead their dad, U.S. Army specialist Jake Conger, came running onto the ballfield.

They hadn't seen each other in 11 months.

Conger had been serving in Afghanistan in the 389th Engineer Battalion out of Burlington, Iowa. This was his second tour, his first was when he served in Iraq.