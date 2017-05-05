Traffic moving again after crash on East River Drive in Davenport

Update:

East River Drive has reopened, just before 8:40 a.m.

Original:

DAVENPORT — A crash on East River Drive is blocking traffic this morning.

“Due to clean up efforts, traffic is being temporarily diverted,” said a statement from the Traffic Safety Bureau in Davenport.

Westbound traffic is being rerouted onto McClellan Avenue and eastbound traffic is being rerouted onto Mound Street.

Cleanup is expected to take about 30 minutes and traffic should be flowing normally at 8:45 a.m., the statement said.

