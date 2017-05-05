× Today on GMQC: Mardi Gras, our Studio Audience, and a GREAT Welcome Home

MOLINE- Friday, May 5, was a very fun day on WQAD News 8’s Good Morning Quad Cities.

We brought out the best for Cinco De Mayo, which I actually called Mardi Gras on May 5, 2016…and Friday, May 5…2017. I’m an idiot. S/O to Ganzo’s though for coming in to show us what events they have going on Friday and Saturday, May 6.

For Friday, Meteorologist Eric Sorensen gave our weather a 10. That was very appealing to our studio audience….

If you didn’t see this Thursday, May 4, you need it now. Kids thought they were playing musical chairs during the River Bandits’ game. But instead their dad, U.S. Army specialist Jake Conger, came running onto the ballfield.