Police on site at Assumption High School for reported “threat”

DAVENPORT -- Police will be on site all day at Assumption High School because of "a threat against the school," according to the school president.

Assumption's president Andy Craig said the threat was written on one of the boys' bathroom walls. It was found Friday morning, May 5th and parents were notified. He would not give specifics on what the threat was.

Craig said the school is taking safety precautions and police are working on an investigation.

The building, located at West Central Park Avenue near North Marquette Street, has been searched and will continue to be searched into the evening and on Saturday morning.

School will go on as normal, but as part of the safety precautions, students won't be allowed to leave during class without an escort.