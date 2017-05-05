× No Timeline Yet for Assumption, SAU Football Stadium

DAVENPORT- St. Ambrose and Assumption High School leaders say they have no timeline yet for phase two of their athletic complex.

On Tuesday, March 31, 2015, Assumption announced it had purchased the site from St. Ambrose University and plans to put a softball field, a stadium with a track, two practice fields, and a parking lot on the St. Vincent’s Center site just east of the high school.

Phase one, including soccer fields for the school, opened in September of 2016.

SAU Spokesman Craig DeVrieze says its school is “currently focused on completing the fund raising for [the] new Wellness and Recreation Center, which is scheduled to open for the fall 2017 semester.”

Plans were announced April 6, 2016 for an 80,000 square foot wellness and recreation center on SAU’s campus. The new center will cost roughly $21 million and include a field house, indoor track, weight room and an exercise physiology lab for students in health and wellness programs.

DeVrieze also added the two schools have not decided what will go into phase two of the stadium project.