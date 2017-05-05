NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Happy Cinco de Mayo!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Cinco de Mayo! What an awesome holiday and no, it's NOT just because we get to drink margaritas before Noon (or before 7am if you were watching Good Morning Quad Cities).

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, I decided to have Jon and Eric help me make a rainbow donkey pinata, which is a traditional element of this holiday. This is harder than it looks, but if you have patience (and three people) it turns out looking pretty cool! Click the videos above to see how we used a cardboard box and tissue paper to make it... and if we were able to BREAK it.

Happy Cinco de Mayo!