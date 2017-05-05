N.J. house listing is Liberace meets Married to the Mob

From the outside, this house for sale in New Jersey looks maybe a little garish, but otherwise very well put together and nicely maintained.

Inside, though, it looks very much like Liberace, Tony Soprano and Karen from Good Fellas collaborated on the interior design plan, using Boogie Nights as the thematic template.

We are big fans of the ceramic leopard in the living room and the elevated, heart-shaped bed in the master bedroom.

Click through the photo gallery to get your fill of 70s kitsch.