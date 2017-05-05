× Gas line hit near Rock Island County Courthouse

ROCK ISLAND — A gas line has been struck near the Rock Island County Courthouse.

According to Rock Island County Sheriff Geri Bustos, construction crews hit a two-inch gas line between the courthouse and the jail near 3rd Avenue and 15th Street shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday, May 5th.

The entire courthouse and sections of the Rock Island County Justice Center were evacuated. INmates from the Justice Center were moved to the jail.

A crew from MidAmerican arrived shortly after and repaired the line. Both buildings were re-opened by 8:45 a.m.