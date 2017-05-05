× Enormous Monster Jam trucks roll into the iWireless Center

Moline – The world’s largest premier Monster Truck series revs into the iWireless center for another round of Monster Jam.

Monster Jam starts Saturday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 at 1:00 p.m.

Monster Jam brings high-octane, motorsports entertainment to fans around the world. The action-packed live events feature the most recognizable trucks including Grave Digger, Max-D and many more, performing jaw-dropping displays of gravity-defying feats.

Truck Line-Up:

Grave Digger driven by Krysten Anderson

El Toro Loco driven by Armando Castro

Pirate’s Curse driven by Camden Murphy

Megalodon driven by Justin Sipes

Alien Invasion driven by Bernard Lyght

Zombie driven by Ami Houde

Blue Thunder driven by Matt Cody

Monster Mutt Rottweiler driven by JR Seasock

The Party in the Pits starts at 4:30pm and goes to 6:00 pm on Saturday and 10:30 am to 12:00 pm on Sunday. This pre-show event gives fans the opportunity to get a view of the trucks up close and meet the drivers of the massive Monster Jam trucks.

Tickets start at $15.00 and are available for purchase at the iWireless Center box office, on Ticketmaster.com or by visiting www.MonsterJam.com.

Sneak peek inside one off the trucks: