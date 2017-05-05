Cinco de Mayo; Quad Cities style

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - People around the Quad Cities spent the night filled with Mexican food, music and of course a few drinks.

It's the 16th year Ganzo's Mexican restaurant has thrown a party to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

"Why not? I mean because you have beautiful weather and you come out and you see people you have not seen in a while," said Patrick Puente, owner of Ganzo's Mexican Restaurant.

The unofficial holiday is almost becoming as popular as St. Patrick's Day, and it gives people the excuse to drink and eat Mexican food at least on one day every year. However, most of those celebrating have no idea how the celebration started.

"I do not," said Kevin Albers.

"It used to be that it was Mexican Independence Day, but it`s not, Mexican Independence Day is really in September, so this was how the Mexicans won the war over the French maybe," said Tonnie Richard.

That last answer is right. The day commemorates Mexico's victory over the French. The holiday was created in America during the Civil War.

Whatever the reason, people say it's about having fun and enjoying another culture.

"I think Cinco de Mayo is a time that everybody can let loose and have fun," said Samantha Yocum.

The celebration will continue Saturday, May 6th, at 9am with the 5th annual Cinco de Mayo 5k. It benefits the Autism Society of the Quad Cities.