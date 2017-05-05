× Check out how long the pleasant spring air will last

A breezy but decent spring day we had as temperatures flirted near that 70 degree mark. The mercury tonight won’t fall as much as a weak disturbance from the north dives south adding some broken cloudiness after midnight. Still see a quick shower before sunrise but I still see this chance to be just east of the WQAD News 8 viewing area.

We’ll quickly bring back the sunshine that Saturday and continue such into Sunday with highs both day around the mid 60s.

Temperatures will slowly warm into the lower 70s early next week, but it will come with a cost as some scattered showers return as early as Tuesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here