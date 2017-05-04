Watch: Davenport PD pushes the ‘lock initiative’ to prevent car thefts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- Police are urging car owners in the Quad Cities to be mindful of hitting that "lock" button.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said Davenport has seen a huge uptick in car thefts lately.

"Many stolen vehicles are involved in traffic accidents, used in the commission of other crimes such as robberies, burglaries, and all too often are found abandoned with heavy damage," Sikorski said.

In 2016 and the beginning of 2017, the Quad Cities has seen 750 vehicles stolen, said Sikorski.

