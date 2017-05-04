Vet sings to calm canine ‘patient’ before surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Co. - Video of a Colorado veterinarian singing to his 'patient' before surgery has gone viral.

Dr. Ross Henderson of Fox Hollow Animal Hospital serenaded a dog named Ruby with some Elvis to soothe her nerves.

After taking care of animals, Henderson says his second passion is music and occasionally he sings to the animals at the clinic.

Dr. Henderson says sometimes your patients just need you to go the extra mile to make them feel comfortable.

