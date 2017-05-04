I-80 closed in both directions near LeClaire

** Refresh this page for updates

LECLAIRE, Iowa — A portion of Interstate 80 is blocked near LeClaire.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said both directions of traffic were blocked “because of emergency vehicles.”

The blockage is between Exit 306 – US 67 and Exit 301 – Middle Road.

Google delays keep updating to longer and longer wait times for drivers. As of 9:36 a.m. there was an 11 minute delay eastbound and a 27 minute delay westbound.

Also both eastbound lanes r closed too because of the bad visibility and emergency vehicles working on the fire. pic.twitter.com/50ivufx169 — Dan Loussaert (@IAtrooperDan) May 4, 2017

Stay with WQAD News 8 for updates. We have a crew headed to the scene.