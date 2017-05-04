I-80 closed in both directions near LeClaire

** Refresh this page for updates
LECLAIRE, Iowa — A portion of Interstate 80 is blocked near LeClaire.
The Iowa Department of Transportation said both directions of traffic were blocked “because of emergency vehicles.”
The blockage is between Exit 306 – US 67 and Exit 301 – Middle Road.
Google delays keep updating to longer and longer wait times for drivers. As of 9:36 a.m. there was an 11 minute delay eastbound and a 27 minute delay westbound.
41.597506 -90.346222