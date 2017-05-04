Moline Mayor: Sylvan Island to Reopen Late This Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- Newly elected Mayor Stephanie Acri says Sylvan Island could open up as soon as this summer.

The remarks are good news for Quad City walkers and bicyclists, who last expected the island to open by the Fall of 2018. Acri was our guest on Good Morning Quad Cities' 'Breakfast With...' segment Thursday, May 4 at Dead Poet's Espresso.

In years past, the 115 year-old bridge had become too dangerous for people to walk or ride a bike on. The city also had environmental studies done before construction could start on the bridge.

"It's been closed for a long time, but the bridge construction is underway" Acri said Thursday. "We should be getting that taken care of."

Grass and weeds have overgrown some of the trails, but leaders of a group called Friends of Of Road Cycling have said in the past they'll get the island back to where it used to be.

