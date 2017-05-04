Missouri’s flooding will have an indirect impact on us next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Even though we don't have any widespread rain in our near future, there is a good chance we'll have some impact due to the extreme flooding going on in Missouri and Arkansas. But folks along the river here won't have to worry.

Here's why. Whenever there is significant flooding like this, there's only two ways to get rid of the water. First, it goes downstream in the Misissippi and heads toward the Gulf of Mexico. Or, it stays in place and evaporates.

Right now, there's a giant "Great Lake" in Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. That's how much land is under water! So we now need to watch where the winds will blow. By Monday, our moisture levels will increase significantly. A southerly wind will blow right over the flood zone, adding more humidity to the air. That could make it downright "soupy" into next week with dew points in the 60s.

One thing is for certain, we'll have a lot more humidity in the next few weeks. Next week, it may be due in part to the flooding down south.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen