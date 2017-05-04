× It’s looking like a great weekend for outdoor plans

Beautiful sunshine on this Thursday will give way to a mostly clear sky tonight. It will be a touch breezy with a north wind, and lows will be in the lower 40s.

Friday is also looking fantastic with another good dose of sunshine! Despite a breezy wind from the north, temperatures will still manage to reach the upper 60s. The vast majority of Friday night will remain dry, but a shower or two is possible just before the sunrise on Saturday.

While highs on Saturday and Sunday will be a bit cooler in the low to mid 60s, we’ll still see a good bit of sunshine.

Monday is looking dry with highs back in the upper 60s, but showers are likely to return by Tuesday. We can expect a bit of a warm up with the 70s returning.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham