Former Iowa jail administrator pleads not guilty to theft

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — A June trial has been scheduled for a former assistant jail administrator charged with stealing from eastern Iowa’s Muscatine County.

The Muscatine Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2qIEuSb ) that Doug Boulton pleaded not guilty Monday to misconduct in office and felony theft. The trial for the 67-year-old is scheduled to begin June 26.

A state audit last year determined that more than $82,000 was missing from the sheriff’s office jail accounts.

Boulton had been assistant jail administrator for 15 years when he was fired in March 2016, accused of not depositing and recording inmates’ room-and-board fees.