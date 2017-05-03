Trump to meet with key Republicans opposed to health care bill

(CNN) — President Donald Trump will meet with two House Republicans opposed to the current health care bill Wednesday as the White House tries to salvage its effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Reps. Billy Long of Missouri and Fred Upton of Michigan will meet with the President to participate in negotiations on how pre-existing conditions are covered, Long said.

The President called about a dozen wavering Republican lawmakers throughout the day on Tuesday, urging them to back the health care bill, a White House official said.

It’s very much an open question, though, how helpful this may be, because the President often is suggesting on some calls he’s more open to changing the bill to win over moderates, each call creating a new dynamic.

But he is urging them to pass the bill, declare victory and move on for now.

As he meets with Long and Upton Tuesday morning, he is also set to talk to other members.

The future of the bill “as uncertain as we’ve seen it,” a Republican involved in the health care talks said.

How to handle coverage for Americans with pre-existing conditions has been a struggle for Republicans seeking to fulfill their longstanding desire to repeal Obamacare. Upton cited the issue as his reason not to back the current measure.

“From day one, I’ve supported the rights of those with pre-existing illnesses to be covered, and in my view this undermines that effort, and I can’t be a part of it,” Upton told reporters Tuesday, explaining his decision to vote against the current bill. “Yes, there are ways to fix it. But the proposal that’s on the table now doesn’t work.”