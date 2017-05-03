× Trial delayed for Illinois man charged in Iowa killing

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A third trial has been delayed for an Illinois man charged with the 1990 killing of a 9-year-old girl in Iowa.

The trial of Stanley Liggins was scheduled to begin May 22, but his new attorneys asked a judge for more time to acquaint themselves with the case. The Quad-City Times reports that a judge scheduled a Jan. 3 status hearing to set new dates in the case.

Liggins’ trial has been moved to Black Hawk County to avoid pretrial publicity.

Juries have twice convicted Liggins in the death of Jennifer Lewis, who disappeared from her Rock Island, Illinois, neighborhood. Her body was found near a Davenport elementary school.

The Iowa Supreme Court overturned Liggins’ 1993 conviction. In November 2013, the Iowa Court of Appeals vacated Liggins’ second conviction.