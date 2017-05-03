COAL VALLEY, Illinois -- 2nd graders in Mrs. Jacocks' class recite the pledge at Coal Valley Bicentennial School.
The Pledge from Mrs. Jacocks’ class at Bicentennial Elementary School
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Martel’s class at Bicentennial Elementary School
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Forbes’ class at Bicentennial Elementary School
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Roman’s class at Jordan Catholic
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Noord’s class at Prophetstown Elementary
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Buri’s class at Prophetstown Elementary
-
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Minnaert’s class at Prophetstown Elementary
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Showers’ class at Mark Twain Elementary School
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Connelly’s class at Morrison Northside School
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Smith’s class at Morrison Northside School
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Shrake’s class at Jordan Catholic
-
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Fowler’s class at Jordan Catholic
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Rangel and Mrs. McLain’s class
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Prius’ class at Morrison Northside School