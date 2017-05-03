× Spring cleaning solution: donate your clothes, home goods at the “QC Discovery Shop”

BETTENDORF, Iowa– It’s May, the weather is warming up, and “spring cleaning” season is well underway. If you’re looking for someplace unique to donate your gently used items, a local Bettendorf shop is calling your name.

The “QC Discovery Shop,” is a volunteer-run donation center that doubles as a boutique. The stores sells high quality, gently used merchandise donated by people throughout the Quad Cities. The proceeds from items sold goes to the American Cancer Society.

Jamie leads the charge at the shop, which opened in 1988. News 8 talked to her today. You can check out that interview on our WQAD Facebook page.

You can visit the Discovery Shop to shop or donate from 10 AM- 5 PM Monday through Wednesday, 10 AM- 6:30 PM Thursday, and 10 AM- 4 PM on Saturday. It’s located just behind Azteca 3 in the strip mall just off Cumberland Square Drive in Bettendorf.

