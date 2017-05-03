× Pretty close but soaking rains stay just to our south

System tracking far to our south has been responsible for the clouds we have seen today. We stayed dry too, with the exception of areas along and south of a line from Quincy, Macomb and Peoria.

Those same clouds will linger through the nighttime hours keeping temperatures from getting too cold. Lows before sunrise will only drop around the lower 40s.

The forecast heading into the weekend still remains dry as temperatures inch up a bit more with lower 60s both Thursday and Friday to mid 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here