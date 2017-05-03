× New pizza place helps out area schools before officially opening it’s doors

DAVENPORT– A pizza place on 53rd street hasn’t officially opened their doors yet, but they’re already helping out schools in the area.

For the past few days Your Pie has had a soft opening giving out deals in exchange for donations to the Bettendorf Community School Foundation.

“It’s been very successful and the foundation is doing really well,” says one of the owners Dan Sacco.

The fast paced oven baked business offers a variety of toppings to indulge every craving.

From white, wheat and gluten free crust to mouth-watering fresh ingredients like basil pesto, mozzarella, feta, sun dried tomatoes, spinach, chicken and more.

It’s a place that caters to meat-lovers and vegans.

“It’s a build-your-own when you come down the line. It’s truly a your pizza or panini or salad,” says Sacco.

And if you aren’t in the mood for pizza the restaurant also offers Italian style gelato, wine, and local craft beers.

Your Pie will officially open on Friday May 5th at 10:30 in the morning.