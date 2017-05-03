× Nahant Marsh Education Center announced as Three Degree recipient for May

Nahant Marsh Education Center has been selected as the May recipient of the Three Degree Guarantee sponsored by Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan, IL.

For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, Rebuilding Together Quad Cities will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet. Each night, Storm Team 8 will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

Nahant Marsh Education Center’s mission is to protect, enhance and restore the Marsh through education, research and conservation. Nahant Marsh is the largest urban wetland on the upper Mississippi River. The center provides environmental education for K-12, college and the general public.

