DAVENPORT — The 2017 Hot Rod Power Tour is making a stop in the Quad Cities this summer.

The tour will cover seven cities in seven days, traveling a total of 1,500 miles. The tour expects to see anywhere between 6,000 and 10,000 cars at the venues in each city on the tour.

It’s all coming to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on June 12th at 11 a.m.