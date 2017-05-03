Freight House Farmers Market opens for the season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- It's a new season for the Freight House Farmers Market in Davenport, Wednesday, May 3.

This year, customers can expect to see food trucks included in the market as well as new weekday hours.

"We're going to have a lot of the food trucks here on Saturdays, a lot of the prepared foods are a hot item right now. We've always had a group of prepared food vendors here, but we have a lot of fresh bakers coming in with sweet goods," says Pat Connor, board member of the Freight House Farmers Market.

The new farmers market hours are as follows:

Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The farmers market will end Sunday, October 29.