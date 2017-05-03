Davenport schools set to hold community conversation Wednesday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- Parents and students of the Davenport School District will have the opportunity to join a community conversation taking place with the Davenport School Board this evening.

Attendees will be allowed to ask questions regarding the board member's jobs and the school district.

The discussion comes at a time in which the school board is facing possible legal trouble.

Superintendent Dr. Art Tate could lose his license, while the board itself could be held responsible for allowing Dr. Tate to illegally dip into the district's reserve funds.

The event will take place at the One Eighty Community Center, located off of Marquette, at 6pm.