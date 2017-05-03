× Davenport Robotics team celebrates World Championship title

DAVENPORT- After competing against 10 countries from around the Globe one Davenport Robotics Team is celebrating the title of World Champions.

The Combustible Lemons from West Davenport High School won the first place at the First Tech Challenge World Championships.

During the last week of April the teamed packed up and head to St. Louis for the big competition.

They battled against more than 100 teams before accepting their title on stage.

Team Member Alyssa Rodriguez says the win was a true emotional moment for her and her teammates when they ran up the stage to accept the title.

“I was screaming and I was crying. It felt like such an honor and I didn’t even notice that we were getting up and running. [There was] excitement and I was ecstatic…I was just in the moment,” says Rodriguez.

Coach Greg Smith says the team has put in a lot of effort and time in their success.

“It’s not something [that can] be done overnight, they’ve put in plenty of time outside of school, weekends, holidays to get this far,” says Smith.