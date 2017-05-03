Cubs’ World Series trophy suffers minor damages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON, Massachusetts -- Concertgoers at a charity concert put on by Cubs president of baseball operations, Theo Epstein, played a part in accidentally breaking parts of the 2016 World Series trophy, according to ESPN.

While the damages were minor, the trophy was in need of repair after being passed around by fans at the event.

The Chicago Cubs took ownership of the trophy last year, after a 17-minute rain delay sparked a comeback against the Cleveland Indians in game seven of the series.

Chicago went on to win the series 4-3 and put an end to a 108-year, World-Series-title drought.

Cubs fans have been celebrating the achievement ever since.

Any panic was short-lived, as the trophy was restored to its original glory and ready to be put on display for Sunday night's Cubs game at Fenway Park.