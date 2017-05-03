× Flood Warnings: When the rivers are cresting

Information from the National Weather Service…

The Flood Warning continues for The Mississippi River at Burlington. * Until further notice. * At 4:00 AM Wednesday the stage was 17.0 feet...and steady. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * Forecast...Rise to 17.2 feet Thursday morning...then begin falling. * Impact...At 17.0 feet...Water affects the Port of Burlington parking lot.

The Flood Warning continues for The Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * Until further notice. * At 3:30 AM Wednesday the stage was 15.3 feet...and slowly rising. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...Rise to 15.5 feet Thursday morning...then begin falling. * Impact...At 14.5 feet...Water affects low lying areas in Oquawka.

The Flood Warning continues for The Mississippi River at Rock Island LD15. * Until Thursday morning. * At 4:00 AM Wednesday the stage was 14.9 feet...and steady. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...Rise to flood stage this evening. * Impact...At 15.0 feet...Water affects several sections of South Concord Street south of River Drive in Davenport and is at the foundations of several homes on Enchanted Island. Water also affects industries along the river at the south end of Davenport.

The Flood Warning continues for The Mississippi River at New Boston LD17. * Until further notice. * At 4:00 AM Wednesday the stage was 16.4 feet...and rising. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...Rise to 16.5 feet today...then begin falling.

The Flood Warning continues for The Mississippi River at Ill. City LD16. * Until Thursday evening. * At 4:00 AM Wednesday the stage was 14.7 feet...and slowly rising. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...Rise to flood stage Thursday. * Impact...At 13.0 feet...Water affects residents on Smiths Island.

The Flood Warning continues for The Mississippi River at Muscatine. * Until Saturday evening. * At 3:15 AM Wednesday the stage was 16.2 feet...and slowly rising. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...Rise to 16.6 feet Thursday morning. Fall below flood stage Saturday evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet...Water affects the lower portion of the Riverside Park parking lot.

The Flood Warning continues for The Mississippi River at Gregory Landing. * Until further notice. * At 4:00 AM Wednesday the stage was 16.9 feet...and steady. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * Forecast...Rise to 17.0 feet this morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet...Water affects the road north of the grain elevator in Gregory Landing.

The Flood Warning continues for The La Moine River at Colmar. * Until this morning. * At 3:45 AM Wednesday the stage was 20.6 feet...and falling. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...Fall below flood stage this morning.

The Flood Warning continues for The Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18. * Until further notice. * At 3:00 AM Wednesday the stage was 12.2 feet...and slowly rising. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * Forecast...Rise to 12.4 feet Thursday morning...then begin falling.

The Flood Warning continues for The Mississippi River at Keokuk LD19. * Until Thursday evening. * At 2:00 AM Wednesday the stage was 15.7 feet...and steady. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...Rise to flood stage Thursday. * Impact...At 16.0 feet...Water affects low lying buildings in rural areas. Water affects the railroad tracks in Alexandria.

The Flood Warning continues for The Rock River at Como. * Until Friday evening. * At 3:30 AM Wednesday the stage was 11.5 feet...and falling. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring. * Forecast...Fall below flood stage Friday evening.

The Flood Warning continues for The Rock River near Joslin. * Until Sunday morning. * At 3:45 AM Wednesday the stage was 13.9 feet...and steady. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...Near crest now. Fall below flood stage Sunday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet...Water affects residences in outlying areas immediately along the river including basements, yards, driveways, and access roads.

The Flood Warning continues for The Rock River at Moline. * Until Sunday morning. * At 3:30 AM Wednesday the stage was 13.0 feet...and rising. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...Rise to 13.3 feet Thursday morning. Fall below flood stage Sunday morning. * Impact...At 13.2 feet...Water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Ave from Green Valley Park 48th St. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island. Smith`s Island is affected by flood waters.