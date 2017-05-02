× Whip count: Republicans who oppose new health care bill

(CNN) — Republicans are two votes away from another failure on their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

House leaders need 216 Republican “yes” votes to get the legislation through the House, since no Democrats are expected to support the bill.

According to CNN’s whip count, 21 House Republicans have said they will vote against the new version of the bill. Republicans can lose up to 22 votes and still pass their legislation. If 23 Republicans vote against it, then it would likely not be able to pass.

Another 17 Republicans have told CNN they are undecided. That’s at least 38 lawmakers publicly opposed to or undecided on the bill.

The following whip count continues to be updated as news develops.

No (21)

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (Washington)

Rep. Barbara Comstock (Virginia)

Rep. Jeff Denham (California)

Rep. Charlie Dent (Pennsylvania)

Rep. Dan Donovan (New York)

Rep. John Katko (New York)

Rep. Leonard Lance (New Jersey)

Rep. Frank LoBiondo (New Jersey)

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (Florida)

Rep. Tom Massie (Kentucky)

Rep. Andy Biggs (Arizona)

Rep. Michael Turner (Ohio)

Rep. David Young (Iowa)

Rep. Walter Jones (North Carolina)

Rep. Ryan Costello (Pennsylvania)

Rep. Patrick Meehan (Pennsylvania)

Rep. Billy Long (Missouri)

Rep. Mark Amodei (Nevada)

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (Pennsylvania)

Rep. Daniel Webster (Florida)

Rep. Chris Smith (New Jersey)

Undecided (17)

Rep. Fred Upton (Michigan)

Rep. Mike Bost (Illinois)

Rep. Mike Coffman (Colorado)

Rep. Carlos Curbelo (Florida)

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (Florida)

Rep. David McKinley (West Virginia)

Rep. Tim Murphy (Pennsylvania)

Rep. Brian Mast (Florida)

Rep. Darrell Issa (California)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Illinois)

Rep. Tom Reed (New York)

Rep. Rob Wittman (Virginia)

Rep. Kevin Yoder (Kansas)

Rep. David Valadao (California)

Rep. Erik Paulsen (Minnesota)

Rep. Elise Stefanik (New York)

Rep. Steve King (Iowa)