Ohio quadruplets accepted to 59 colleges will all attend Yale

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio – Four brothers from Ohio have chosen to attend Yale University together over other top schools in the country.

The quadruplets went viral in April after the boys were all accepted to Harvard, Yale and Duke, and other top national universities. Overall, the brothers were accepted to 59 colleges combined.

Nick, Nigel, Zachary and Aaron Wade from Liberty Township, Ohio revealed their choices on Monday telling NBC News they picked Yale because of their “extraordinary” financial aid package.

“The school treated us like family,” Nigel told NBC News.

Remember the Ohio quadruplets who all got into multiple Ivy Leagues? Looks like they made their decision and heading to @Yale in the fall! pic.twitter.com/upXcAWNBKf — B. Scott (@lovebscott) May 1, 2017

However, Aaron, who was also accepted to Stanford, was a bit torn on the decision.

“At the end of the day, Yale made sense logistically — and it’s an amazing school,” said Aaron. “I don’t regret my decision even though right now it kind of feels like a sacrifice.”