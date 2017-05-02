Neighbors in rural Milan say they were ‘left in the dark’ over rehab center move

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILAN, Illinois - On a quiet dirt road in rural Milan, residents are nervous about the possibility of a rehab center moving in.

"We didn't know anything about it, until it was too late," said Craig Cox, neighbor.

The Rock Island County Zoning Board of Appeals is considering giving a special permit for a Large Residential Care Home, to 'Top of the World Ranch' which wants to move into a $3.6 million home on more than 300 acres of land on 155th Ave. in Milan.

Cox has lived on 155th Ave. for 10 years.

"This road is narrow and it's kind of a blind spot when you come up in areas and if there's gonna be a lot more traffic, that's one of our concerns," said Cox.

He said the county didn't tell them about the center wanting to move in down the road from him.

"We don't know how many beds they're gonna have, how many staff that's gonna be on hand, is there security?" Cox asked.

According to the website, 'Top of the World Ranch' is based in Canada and helps people with alcohol, drug and compulsive obsessive behaviors.

The executive director, Mark Sadler, said he is a graduate of Moline High School and saw the need for a center like this in the area.

"It's not that we're against anything, it's just we want to make sure what it is," said Cox.

Cox said he and his neighbors want more answers from the county before the permit is approved.

The public hearing for the Rock Island County Zoning Board of Appeals is Wednesday, May 3rd at 7 p.m.