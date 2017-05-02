× Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A narcotics search warrant led to an arrest early Tuesday, May 2nd in Burlington, IA.

The warrant was executed by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce, with the assistance of the Des Moines County/Burlington Police Department Tactical Response Unit.

According to the Burlington Police Department, occupants of the residence were interviewed and either released or arrested after an investigation unearthed a substantial amount of controlled substances.

Over five pounds of Crystal Methamphetamine, six grams of Marijuana, two grams of Ecstasy, and a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen were among the discoveries.

The amount of Meth recovered in the home was estimated to have a street value of close to $160,000.

35-year-old Carlos Jermain Walls was arrested on charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver (Meth) > 5 grams, a class B Felony and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, a class D Felony.

Walls was transported to the Des Moines County Correctional Facility, where he will await his initial court appearance.

Additional charges are pending the outcome of the continued investigation.