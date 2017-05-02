× Mississippi Valley Blues Festival announces 2017 lineups

DAVENPORT — The Mississippi Valley Blues Festival has announced the dates and lineups for their 32nd Annual Blues Fest.

The award-winning festival, presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, will kick off on Friday, June 30th and continue through Saturday, July 1st at its traditional location of LeClaire Park in Davenport, IA.

After facing a close call of being discontinued in 2015, the festival returned to the stage last year and is still going strong.

This year’s festival boasts 10 acts throughout the weekend on the main “Bandshell” stage, along with local Blues talent from around the Quad Cities performing on the “Local Scene” stage between each performance. The complete lineups for the main stage are listed below.

Friday, June 30:

5:00 p.m. Zach Harris Band

6:30 p.m. All Sweat Productions Presents: The 3 Kings (B.B., Albert & Freddie)

8:30 p.m. Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

10:30 p.m. Joanna Connor

Saturday, July 1:

1:00 p.m. Travis Ried Band

2:30 p.m. Marquise Knox

4:30 p.m. Corey Dennison Band

6:30 p.m. Hamilton Loomis

8:30 p.m. Dana Fuchs

10:30 p.m. Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers

Attendees will also be able to attend a “BlueSkool” space, where the whole family can go to experience both Blues education and entertainment.

Tickets can be purchased in advance through Midwesttix.com or on the day of the show at the festival gate. Kids 14 and under get in free with a paid adult.