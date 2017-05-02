Man pleads not guilty in Burlington teen’s slaying

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — One of two men accused of killing a Burlington teenager has pleaded not guilty and has waived his right to a speedy trial.

The Hawk Eye reports that 22-year-old Jorge Sanders-Galvez waived that right at a hearing Monday at which one of his attorneys was allowed to withdraw because of a conflict of interest. Sanders-Galvez’s trial was tentatively scheduled to begin June 27, but Judge Mary Ann Brown says a new date will be set later.

Sanders-Galvez and 27-year-old Jaron Purham are accused of shooting to death Burlington High School student Kedarie Johnson. The 16-year-old’s body was found March 2 last year. Purham remains in St. Louis County Jail in Missouri, awaiting trial on unrelated charges.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the slaying.