Rocks take game one 1-0. The Panthers bounce back to take game 2 6-4. Both teams now 7-1 in Western Big 6 play.
Lady Rocks, Panther split softball doubleheader
-
Rock Island sweeps Moline in softball for first time in over 20 years
-
United Township sweeps Moline in softball
-
Rock Island sweeps Quincy in softball
-
Alleman, Galesburg split baseball double header
-
The Score Sunday – Rock Island SB, Hawkeye Football, FCA
-
-
Moline baseball stays in first in the WB6 baseball race
-
Beal working on her game at all times
-
Augustana College host watch party to cheer on the men’s basketball team in the Final Four
-
East Moline Looks Toward the Future, near I-80 and I-88
-
New leadership in Rock Island and East Moline after almost a decade
-
-
St. Patrick’s Day festivities: CASI race and parade route
-
Flower and Garden Show going on in Rock Island this weekend
-
Man wanted for burglary out of Mercer County captured