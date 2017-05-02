× Janet Jackson coming to iWireless Center

MOLINE — Janet Jackson is headed back to the Quad Cities as part of her 2017 State of the World tour.

The four-month North American tour will kickoff in early September in Lafayette, Louisiana before arriving in Moline at the iWireless Center on October 25th.

Jackson’s stop in the Quad Cities is one of several rescheduled events from her previous Unbreakable tour.

The original show, scheduled for June 2016, was postponed due to Jackson’s decision to focus on starting a family.

Tickets purchased for the 2016 show, unless refunded, will be honored at the rescheduled date.

Tickets will go on sale on May 6th at 10am and will be available for purchase at the iWireless Center box office, by phone at 800-745-3000, or online at ticketmaster.com.