× GMQC Today: Our Furry Guest, Toddlers in Trouble, & Frorks

If you didn’t watch Good Morning Quad Cities on Tuesday, May 2nd, here’s what you missed:

We had a furry guest on the air today! Eric brought in his dog, Oliver, to try and distract us from this rainy and chilly weather:

Let’s be honest, though – it looks like Oliver is over it, too. However, it looks like we’re almost in the clear… that is, after some of this – Ugh.

That being said, one of the best things about Good Morning Quad Cities is the WQAD News 8 Weather Kid! Today’s was the perfect addition to a hilarious story about a pair of toddlers getting pulled over by police:

So there you have it – if you want Eric to make a funny face, send in a picture of your child making one. You can do that here.

Eric is known as a funny guy, but this past weekend he got serious as he returned to Rockford to Emcee an event that’s close to his heart:

If you’d like to learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association, click here.

It should come as no surprise that we love food on Good Morning Quad Cities. However, Jon and Angie seem to disagree on McDonald’s newest invention:

And since it’s Tuesday, that means it’s time to go “in the kitchen with Fareway”! Jon will be the first to tell you he’s not the best cook and you can see his confusion in this screen grab:

If you’re confused as well, it’s fajitas! Why? Cinco de Mayo is coming up, of course! Speaking of which, we have a fun day planned for you this Friday on Good Morning Quad Cities and WQAD News 8 at 11am, so be sure to tune in!