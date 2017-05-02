× Frost for some overnight… Light jacket weather continues

Its been a half-and-half type of day from north to south around the WQAD News 8 viewing area. The farther north and east of the Quad Cities mainly clouds and highs around 50. More south and west and it was mainly sunshine and highs near 60. The bottom line, it was another brisk spring day out there, which will set the tone for a very chilly overnight.

Any clouds will clear out tonight and winds will be near calm. This will drop temperatures enough that portions of the viewing area will wake up to some patchy frost. Right now, the focus will be just north and especially in low-lying areas. Frost Advisories are already out for Clinton, Jones, Jackson counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess, Whiteside, Carroll counties in Illinois.

On Wednesday will be greeted with sunshine before more clouds arrive later that day and into Thursday. These clouds are part of a system that will carry plenty of rainfall for the most of Illinois. Fortunately, given its current and consistent track of late the viewing area should be spared of any rain. However, we won’t avoid the wind as this system is a tightly-wrapped, which means wind gusts will likely range between 30 to 40 mph. Temperatures these next couple of days will range between 55-60 degrees, but the wind may add that chill.

Should see more lower 60s and less wind heading into the weekend as we’ll see a bit more sunshine to work back into the forecast.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

