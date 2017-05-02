Cold enough for possible frost tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are gearing up for more chilly weather over the next few days. Today will be mostly cloudy with a few showers, mainly east of the Quad Cities. Temperatures will top out in the middle 50s. Skies will clear out tonight and winds will go calm. This will give us the near-perfect scenario for patchy frost. Temperatures will be a degree or two too warm here in the metro area, but just to our north and especially in low-lying areas, frost will be possible. Frost Advisories are out for Clinton, Jackson, Jo Daviess, Whiteside, and Carroll Counties.

Before you go to bed, be sure to cover any tender vegetation with a bed sheet or cardboard box. Also, keep in mind that the coldest temperatures tend to pool in low-lying areas. If you're on top of a hill, you may have a degree or two of added warmth. Also, frost doesn't tend to form on plants under thick tree-cover. So if there are bushes or trees that have leafed out above, you may be in a little better shape.

Finally, as our plant and garden expert Craig Hignight says, "Usually May 15th is the end of any frost potential. Up to that day, it's fair game for some patchy frost."

Frosty conditions are expected Wednesday morning from midnight through 8am.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen