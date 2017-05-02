Cinco de Mayo fajitas recipe

- 1 1/2 pound beef flank steak
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 3 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1/3 cup lime juice
- 3 clove garlic, minced
- 1 Tbsp cumin
- 1 Tbsp chili powder
- 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
- 1 Tbsp sugar
- 2 onion, sliced
- 3 bell peppers, sliced
DIRECTIONS
- Combine oil, Worcestershire, lime juice, garlic, cumin, chili powder, red pepper, salt, pepper, and sugar.
- Whisk and pour over flank steak marinate flank steak for at least two hours.
- Heat grill to medium-high heat and grill flank steak for about 8 minutes per side, or until internal temperature reaches 145°F.
- Meanwhile, drizzle a cast iron skillet with oil and add peppers and onions.
- Cook on the grill for 10-15 minutes, or until vegetables are crisp-tender.
Pair with some Rockin’ Guacamole!