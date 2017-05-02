Cinco de Mayo fajitas recipe

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 1/2 pound beef flank steak
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 3 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/3 cup lime juice
  • 3 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 Tbsp cumin
  • 1 Tbsp chili powder
  • 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp black pepper
  • 1 Tbsp sugar
  • 2 onion, sliced
  • 3 bell peppers, sliced

DIRECTIONS

  1. Combine oil, Worcestershire, lime juice, garlic, cumin, chili powder, red pepper, salt, pepper, and sugar.
  2. Whisk and pour over flank steak marinate flank steak for at least two hours.
  3. Heat grill to medium-high heat and grill flank steak for about 8 minutes per side, or until internal temperature reaches 145°F.
  4. Meanwhile, drizzle a cast iron skillet with oil and add peppers and onions.
  5. Cook on the grill for 10-15 minutes, or until vegetables are crisp-tender.

Pair with some Rockin’ Guacamole!