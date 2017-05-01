× What Questions Do You Have for New Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri?

MOLINE — Stephanie Acri becomes the city’s new mayor Tuesday, May 2.

Two days later, we will interview her on Good Morning Quad Cities’ ‘Breakfast WIth…’ It’s our first of three ‘May of Mayors’ segments, as we interview Moline, Rock Island, and East Moline’s new mayors, all in consecutive weeks.

On Thursday, May 4, we will be at Dead Poet’s Espresso on 3rd Avenue in Moline. It opens at 6:30 a.m. To ask Acri a question, fill out the form at the bottom of this page.

Acri entered the election as a write-in candidate. She was forced off the ballot after a complaint was filed against her and former candidate Bob Volgelbaugh for not numbering their petitions in the correct format.

Thursday, April 27, Jesyka Dereta interviewed Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson. The city attorney is trying to get rid of Broderson after charging her with violating the city’s code of ethics and abusing her power. The mayor faces multiple charges, among those are willful misconduct, making false claims, and violating the city’s code of ethics. One of the main concerns brought up was Mayor Broderson’s claim she was discriminated against by the city council and city administrator because she’s a woman.