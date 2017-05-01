× Voters go with spacey names for the Arconic eaglets

DAVENPORT — The real space race beat out a fictional television show about nerdy friends, aviation pioneers and two other sets of names in voting for the new names of a trio of baby eaglets nesting near the Arconic factory in Riverdale.

Arconic held an online vote to name the three eaglets shortly after they hatched. Here are the final voting results:

Apollo, Gemini, Mercury 1091

Scout, Braveheart, Hunter 1066

Orville, Wilbur, Amelia 689

Valor, Nova, Journey 509

Penny, Sheldon, Leonard 504

The names – which represent three NASA manned space flight missions – have an Arconic connection because all spacecraft used in those missions contained aluminum produced at the company’s Davenport Works.